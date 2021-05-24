Madurai, May 24: Marriages are made in heaven but this Madurai couple has taken to the skies to mark their special day! At a time when several states have imposed COVID-19 restrictions, a couple in Madurai came up with a unique idea of tying the knot in an aircraft and getting away with the COVID-19 restrictions imposed in Tamil Nadu. The couple named Rakesh and Dakshina from Madurai had rented a plane for two hours and got married in the wedding sky. According to details in a tweet by a user @DonthuRamesh, the family members flew from Madurai to Bangalore in the SpiceJet flight and then travelled back from Bangalore to Madurai.

As the world continues to adjust to the new normal of social distancing and no contact, the couple took their families along with friends and relatives in a Madurai-Bangalore SpiceJet flight and got married on board the plane by defying COVID-19 wedding restrictions and curfew in Tamil Nadu. In a video that went viral on social media, the happy couple was seen fully decked up in the wedding attire, with the bride in all her glory. The groom was seen tying the 'Mangalsutra' around the bride’s neck in presence of all their loved ones. Love Is in the Air! Pilot Proposes to Girlfriend at 5,000 Feet, Before Pretending to Make Emergency Landing (Watch Adorable Video).

The family members are seen cheering during the wedding ceremony onboard the flight and showering flower petals on the newly-married couple. The viral video was widely circulated on social media platforms. As per reports, the couple tied the knot exactly when their aircraft hovered over the Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple.

Take a Look at the Video of the Wedding Ceremony onboard the SpiceJet Flight:

Rakesh-Dakshina from Madurai, who rented a plane for two hours and got married in the wedding sky. Family members who flew from Madurai to Bangalore after getting married by SpiceJet flight from Bangalore to Madurai. #COVID19India #lockdown @TV9Telugu #weddingrestrictions pic.twitter.com/9nDyn3MM4n — DONTHU RAMESH (@DonthuRamesh) May 23, 2021

Watch Video: Madurai Couple Rents SpiceJet Flight to Get Married:

Due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, a large number of couples, who had planned a grand marriage ceremony, had to cut short their guest list and conduct the wedding ceremony with all COVID-19 protocols in place. A similar unique way of collecting wedding gifts had gone viral on social media in January. A family in Tamil Nadu found a no-contact way to collect wedding gifts from loved ones amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple in Madurai printed QR codes on their wedding invite so their guests could transfer cash gifts directly into their accounts.

