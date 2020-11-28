"Main Tera, Main Tera, Main Tera, Main Tera, Main Tera" song was once appreciated BUT now it has become a trend. "Is your boyfriend making a Main Tera Edit for you, or should I give you my number", reads one of the most hilarious takes on this latest trends that sees people making videos of beautiful people, usually slo-mo shots compiled together with this part of the Kalank number that goes "Main tera, Main tera" on repeat. Well, if you are single *feels* you may have no one to make you a surprise "Main Tera" edit video, so what do you do? (No, you can't cry in the corner of the room), you go ahead and share funny memes and jokes mocking the trend (because that's what heroes do). This trend has been going on for a long time but looks like the funny memes and joke are here to stay!

If you have no clue what we are talking about then let us enlighten you. These "Main Tera" edit videos are simply compiled shots of different, extremely gorgeous people. Very similar to Timothée Chalamet's Playdate trend that went viral a few months ago on TikTok, these Mai Tera edits showcase a collection of breathtaking shots of popular, good looking people. People are also making these videos for their celeb crush like Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Shawn Medes, Michele Morrone amongst others.Netizens are making funny memes and jokes by using shots of NOT people but other things they are obsessed with and you know how it goes on Twitter, anything that blows up parallelly has a whole army mocking it.

ROFL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ads With Benefits (@adswithbenefits)

This Needs To Stop! Or Does It?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memes🍁💫💫 (@one_lastthought)

LMAO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memes & Laughter (@memer_pro9)

Shawn Medes is LOVE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Edits (@edityouneed)

Well, That Hurt!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adultgunner (@adult_gunner)

The music is a part of Kalank movie's Title Track that stars Madhuri, Sonakshi, Alia, Sanjay, Aditya & Varun Dhawan. The song 'Main Tera' is voiced by Arijit Singh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2020 06:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).