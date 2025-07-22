Have you ever caught yourself replaying a reel just because the audio hook is that good? Well, that’s what happened to a Jaintia song “Khon U Woh.” The internet is currently obsessed with this trending Instagram audio, sung in the Jaintia language of Meghalaya. The song has taken social media by storm, so much so that it has risen from Northeast India hit playlist to a global phenomenon. But what does “Khon U Woh” mean in Jaintia? What makes the song so unique and catchy? Who are the singers? And more, searches around the “Khon U Woh” viral video have spiked over the past few days, keeping the social media users hooked to the catchy tune. Let’s understand more about the viral “Khon U Woh” song, the sensational singers, the song’s meaning with original lyrics and other details. Trending Instagram Songs of the Day: Best Songs For Insta Reels and Viral Videos.

‘Khon U Woh’ Viral Video

Unless you are living under a rock or undergoing social media detoxing, chances are you must have come across the catchy “Khon U Woh” song. From what began surfacing on Facebook to Instagram and YouTube and now TikTok, the song sung in Jaintia language in Meghalaya has taken the internet world by storm. Recreation of viral videos has only gone up with the hashtag “Khon U Woh.” Funny Memes on Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot’s Alleged Affair Viral Video: Netizens React to Astronomer CEO and HR Head’s Coldplay Kiss Cam Moment.

‘Khon U Woh’ Viral Video Trend Takes Over the Internet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sain War (@djsain_official)

What Does ‘Khon U Woh’ Mean?

“Khon U Woh” is a viral song from the Jaintia Hills region of Meghalaya, India, and it is sung in the Jaintia dialect, also known as Pnar, a language primarily spoken by the Jaintia people in the Jaintia Hills region of Meghalaya. The song’s unique sound, emotional rhythm, and local flavor quickly captured the attention of people both within and outside Northeast India. In Jaintia, the phrase “Khon U Woh” translates to “Son of the Earth” or “Child of the Earth” in English. The phrase is used to refer to someone who is deeply connected to the land or their community.

Who Are the ‘Khon U Woh’ Singers?

According to the videos going viral on social media, the song “Khon U Who” is performed by Deiwitawan Synnah and Eniba War in live performances and shows. The song’s unique tune, rhythm and local flavour quickly captured the attention of people both within and outside Northeast India. It gained momentum after the creators appeared on the Neighborhood Boyz Podcast on YouTube, where they discussed the cultural significance and the song’s viral fame.

Watch Video of ‘Khon U Woh’ Singers Deiwitawan Synnah and Eniba War:

Watch Video of Neighborhood Boyz Podcast:

Watch ‘Khon U Woh’ Original Video With Lyrics:

The song is more than a trend—it's a moment of cultural pride for the Jaintia people and the entire Northeast India region. It showcases the richness of tribal languages and how music can transcend linguistic boundaries. One video titled “African Reacts to Khon U Woh” went viral and brought the song to a wider audience.

Watch 'African Reacts to Khon U Woh' Video:

The virality of “Khon U Woh” is more than just a trending fad. It shows how regional music, when it strikes the right chord, can go global. Whether you understand the language or not, the rhythm and unique tune will certainly make you enjoy the song’s craze.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2025 01:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).