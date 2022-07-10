YouTuber Gaurav Taneja alias the 'Flying Beast' who was arrested on Saturday by the Noida police was granted bail on Sunday. Taneja was arrested for allegedly violating Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) which is in force in Noida and Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) after his followers stormed in huge numbers at a metro station in Noida to celebrate his birthday upon his request. According to reports, the party took place at Sector 51 Noida Metro Station. His youtube channel Flying Beast is very popular with his fans.

Check tweet:

#UPDATE Uttar Pradesh | YouTuber Gaurav Taneja alias 'Flying Beast' given bail He had been arrested yesterday under Section 188 after his followers gathered in huge numbers at a metro station in Noida to celebrate his birthday upon his request — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 10, 2022

