Russian YouTuber Stas Reeflay is currently being talked about after his recent stunt ended up taking the life of his beloved girlfriend Valentina Grigoryeva. She was just 28. Social media users are shocked by his cruelty wherein he forced pregnant Valentina to stand in sub-zero temperatures almost naked. All of this was to earn a $1000 from one of his subscribers as per a report. Reeflay got in his girlfriend inside and realised that she had no pulse. He tried reviving her, all while the cameras were still rolling. Valentina died on live streaming, while over thousands tuned in to watch his "stunt". Reeflay has now been arrested but the curiousity about him, to those who did not even know about him has increased. In here, we tell you more about this Russian YouTuber who has been creating controversial content for a while now. Yulia Ushakova, Russian Instagram Influencer Wears Bikini Made of Medical Masks, Gets Trolled Online for Insensitive Behaviour (View Pic).

Who is Stas Reeflay?

Stas ReeFlay is the YouTuber's online name. His real name is Stanislav Reshetnikov. He is 30 years old.

His videos reveal a horrific pattern of violence, alcohol abuse and destruction. He was seen drinking booze in many of his videos online.

As per the comments on his live stream video, in his previous videos he had used pepper spray on his girlfriend. She was seen struggling for breath, while Reeflay sat emotionless.

Valentina's friends have complained, his videos were "full of cruelty".

In most of his videos, he gets drunk with his friends and has encouraged his friends to abuse his girlfriend as well! YouTuber Chris Monroe Kisses His Sister In a 'Prank' Video, Horrified Fans Trash Him on Social Media.

Local media reports mention that his source of earning was his online community which made "donations" to him for his stunts.

Valentina was found with beating marks by cops.

It is reported that Reeflay has no regrets about his girlfriend's death and he will now be taken to a psychiatric ward.

Following the shocking incident of death being live streamed online, it is now learnt that YouTube is trying hard to take down the video and the similar ones that have been uploaded online. The cops are investigating the case of his girlfriend's death who reportedly died of hypothermia. If found guilty, Reeflay could face imprisonment for over 15 years.

