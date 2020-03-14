Woman Celebrates Husband’s Return From ICU by Dancing to ‘Gali Mein Aaj Chand Nikla’ Song, Viral Video Gives Major Companionship Goals

Woman Celebrates Husband’s Return From ICU (Photo Credits: @TheRadFactor/ Twitter)

The world appears to be gripped in coronavirus scare. Social media is full of unfortunate news related to coronavirus. With no definitive cure available at the moment, COVID-19 moments will likely stay. Amid the ongoing global crisis, a beautiful video of an elderly couple surfaced on social media. An elderly woman celebrated her husband’s return from ICU by dancing to the melodious Bollywood song, “Gali Mein Aaj Chand Nikla,” from 90s hit, Zakhm. The clip is undoubtedly the most adorable one you might have seen in recent times. The woman’s husband was in ICU for two weeks, and there was no way she would celebrate his return anything lesser than that. The video has gone viral, giving major companionship goals. Elderly Punjabi Couple Who Went Viral For Their Dance Moves Are Back at it Again!

Twitter user, @TheRadFactor shared the video. “The cutest thing I have watched today. Aunty’s husband was in ICU from last 2 weeks, he returned home today and that’s how she welcomed him. Companionship is imperative becomes even more important in old age,” reads the caption. In the video, the woman can be seen dancing, while her husband sits on the bed, also cheering her wife towards the end of the clip. California Couple Reveal They Are Happily Married for 68 Years by Wearing Matching Outfits Everyday.

The cutest thing I have watched today. Aunty’s husband was in ICU from last 2 weeks, he returned home today and that’s how she welcomed him. Companionship is imperative becomes even more important in old age :) pic.twitter.com/Ti5TpJdsaq — RK (@TheRadFactor) March 13, 2020

Smile and happiness helps us to forget physical problems. Family members and relatives can play a big role in creating cheerful atmosphere at home which often results in fast recovery of the patient. — H.C.Baveja (@BavejaH) March 14, 2020

Speechless and so touching. — Shipra Kapoor (@ShipraKapoor5) March 13, 2020

Yeah :) I was so overwhelmed. Aunty runs tiffin services here and uncle helps her in taking orders. He is a retired Navy officer. Both are high on life and always happy. — RK (@TheRadFactor) March 14, 2020

There is nothing more pleasing to eyes than seeing an old couple madly in love with each other. — Asif Hanif (@Asif_hanif) March 14, 2020

The video has so far generated above 27,000 views. The follow-up tweets reveal that the woman runs tiffin services, and her husband is a retired Navy officer who helps his wife in the business. The man who filmed the video is the couple's neighbour. The reason why the old man was admitted in the ICU was not immediately known, but the Twitter user said that both are always on high spirits. It is undoubtedly the cutest video on the internet at the moment. Their love will make you forget about the current global crisis, at least for a while.