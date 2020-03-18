Woman Ends up Walking Naked on Streets Instead of Relaxing at Spa with Her Boyfriend! Here's What Happened

Spa experience (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

A good spa never hurt anybody, if anything, it rejuvenates you and makes you feel like a new recharged person. But not for everybody, it seems. For some people, it can be one he*l of a nightmare as well! You ought to get naked in a spa and if you are not careful enough, you might end up like this woman. All she wanted was some nice time with her boyfriend at the couple's spa but ended up walking on the streets NAKED! It all didn't happen out of anywhere, one thing lead to the other and she found herself sobbing naked instead of having some romantic time with her boyfriend. Man Accidentally Recreates a 'Chemical Weapon Used in World War 1' At a Sauna Bath After Workout, Leaving Others Wheezing & Coughing! Here's What Happened.

Here's what happened. Anbara Salam, describes it the most embarrassing day of her life. She was waiting for her boyfriend at a spa in Germany but her wait escalated quickly to her walking naked in the streets. After being undressed she went to meet her boyfriend in the sauna with a tiny towel. However, unfortunately she grabs the wrong door and lands up locked in the fire escape area, reports Mirror. She began banging on the door and shouting for help but nothing worked. "Fully crying, I run downstairs, trying to work out which part of me I should cover with the lil towel - my face? A single buttock?" She somehow reached the ground floor and reached "a terrifying machine room with massive fans & pumps & 'electrocution' symbols on everything". Man Accidentally Shoots Self in Foot While Showing off Pistol to Woman Friend.

She had no idea that she would be stuck there for quite a while after reaching the horrifying place. She further described her agony saying, "Friends, there's nothing quite like running, naked & crying, around an industrial machine room. I spot a service lift. Out of sheer panic, I run into the lift, covering each boob in turn, mashing the buttons".

However, soon she managed to notice a security camera in the lift and is "torn between 'I don't want anyone to see this' and 'I rlly rlly want someone to see this & rescue me'". Finally, a German man starts speaking on the loudspeaker, which, since she doesn’t speak German she assumes he’s saying: “the naked girl in the fire escape lift please stop mashing the buttons'”. When the lift doors eventually open, a spa employee, which she described as “the most dressed man to ever be wearing clothes” is standing there, with no towel in his hands. She starts following him through the fire escape passage, but realises the only way to get back to the spa is to leave the building, walk down the street, around the corner and through the reception where a queue of people wait... At this point, she’s crying hysterically and cowering at the side of the pavement. “I now have an out of body experience. A shame blackout. I have reached my max. I go fully through embarrassment and out the other side. Time slows down. I can hear the music of the spheres”. She followed the man who came to help her and used a lobster-shaped pool float that an elderly woman handed her to cover herself.