Woman Receives Coronavirus Prank Texts Having Pictures of a 'Well-Endowed Man'! What Happens Next Is SHOCKING

Text messaging (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

While coronavirus goes pandemic, people are doing everything in their capacity to protect themselves from the COVID-19. Right from self-quarantine by social distancing to using hand sanitisers or washing hands after every some time. However, this time is also used by some notorious people to spread rumours, myths, panic and also prank text. Alex Zaragoza shared her experience on Vice where she received a prank text having pictures of a "well-endowed" man and her story has the most unbelievable ending. She shared how these prank texts are using coronavirus outbreak as the shield to share links to pictures of naked men that eventually take you to porn sites such as Pornhub.com, pantheonbear.com, hotoldermale.com, etc. Coronavirus Hoax Message: Employees to Get Paid Leave From March 5? Viral WhatsApp Forward About COVID-19 Is Fake!

"One[prank text] from a friend back home in San Diego read: "San Diego County officials have confirmed a case of coronavirus in the North Park and City Heights CA communities. Authorities urge local residents to avoid mass transit and to stay indoors. Click to see high-risk areas." Naturally alarmed, I clicked the link," she tells her story. She further describes, "Embarrassingly, I got suckered into opening photos of this man thrice(!), as have many others, via assorted prank texts circulating and promising breaking information about the COVID-19 crisis."

That is not it, she revealed how she took the image of the unidentified man and "did a reverse Google image search, which allows you to upload a photo into the search engine." It took her to various porn sites that had the unidentified man's full video. She also found a bio of that man that read, "Wood was listed as a 39-year-old, 230-lb. "cut" top. His body type was labelled as "bear," "big dick," "daddy," and "muscular," which, well, accurate." After doing a little bit of research, she realised that she couldn't find enough info and later emailed the website's support address only to find out that he "passed away several years ago" and his pictures was misused.