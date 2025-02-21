How’s your Wordle streak going? Still strong? Our obsession with Wordle doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. After all, this is the one online game that makes the internet the way it was supposed to be – a subtle exchange of knowledge while still having fun. So, what about today’s Wordle? If you are having trouble with Wordle #1343, February 21, don’t worry; we are here with some handy hints, clues and strategies that will help you to keep your word game streak alive. Today’s Wordle has standard vowels in two places. The Wordle answer for February 21 refers to a dried flower bud of a tropical tree, Eugenia aromatica, used as an aromatic spice. Almost there? Wordle Hints and Answers Guide: What 5-Letter Words Contain Maximum Vowels? Tips, Tricks and Strategies To Help You Solve the Next Word Puzzle Game.

Before jumping into the solution for Friday’s word puzzle, let’s learn the basics of Wordle. It’s a word puzzle game that gives players six chances to guess a five-letter word. It was originally created by software engineer Josh Wardle (geddit?) and was released to the public in 2021. The puzzle was acquired by The New York Times in 2022 after gaining immense popularity. Wordle Funny Memes and Jokes Rule the Internet: Hilarious Instagram Posts, Wordle Cheat Meme Templates and Images That Sum Up Everyone’s Obsession With the Word Game.

Today’s Wordle Answer: Wordle 1343, February 21

The answer for today’s Wordle, February 21, #1343 game is “Clove.”

Wordle Hints, Clues and Strategies

Start with multi-vowel words. The more unique vowels your first word has, the better. Determining the vowels early can help you narrow down the correct word.

Don’t try to guess the Wordle word on your first try. If you are a first-timer, treat your first word as sacrificial. This is the first step in your strategy to beat the game with a better score, as you are not wasting your first turn.

If you struggle to play it out in your mind, test your guess on paper. As you map out the possibilities, you get at least one green tile on your first attempt.

Pay attention to the clues from previous words in the puzzle game. This is one of the productivity lessons you can learn from playing Wordle.

It is noteworthy that Wordle uses US spellings. For those who don’t use US English, remembering this could make the difference between a broken or continued solving streak.

The more you play, the better you get in the Word Game. So, keep Wordling, check your speed and gaming strategies, and try out other Wordle-style games for practise.

