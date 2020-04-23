World Book Day 2020: From The Great Gatsby to Harry Potter, 5 Popular Books of All Times That You Must Read!

The Great Gatsby and Harry Potter (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons, Instagram)

World Book Day, also known as World Book and Copyright Day, or International Day of the Book is observed by UNESCO every year. The day promotes reading, publishing, and copyright. World Book Day was first celebrated on April 23, 1995. On World Book Day 2020, we take a look at some of the most popular books of all times. Some of the greatest books not called classic simply. Written by some of the great minds, they overflow brilliant thoughts inspiring the readers. Every book has its own popularity and known for different reasons. While The Great Gatsby is known for exploring a different theme, Harry Potter series takes you to a completely different world. And as we celebrate World Book Day 2020, we have listed down some of the most read and famous books below. World Book and Copyright Day 2020: Interesting Facts About Books For All Bibliophiles.

1. The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald

One of the great American novels of all times by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the book was published in 1925. Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby explores the Jazz Age where a man is introduced into a new world where he explores themes of decadence, idealism, resistance to change, social upheaval and excess.

2. To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee

Published in 1960, To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee is a classic of modern American literature. The book revolves some social issues at the same time touches on humour and love. It went on to win the Pulitzer Prize. World Book Day 2020: Funny Memes and Jokes That Every Book Lover Will Relate To! Share These Hilarious Posts With The Bookworm You Know.

3. Harry Potter Series by J.K. Rowling

Popular of all times, the Harry Potter series by JK Rowling is world-famous. Exploring the wizard world, the character found a place in every viewer's heart. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone is the most known among the series.

4. The Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger

The novel details two days in the life of 16-year-old Holden Caulfield after he has been expelled from school. In search of truth, he understands the phoniness of the adult world. The adult fiction traces the events after the incident. World Book Day 2020 Images With Quotes: Beautiful Sayings That Are Perfect as Instagram Captions to Describe the Joy of Reading Books.

5. Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

The novel by Jane Austen was first published in 1813. A classic of English literature, the book traces the turbulent relationship of Elizabeth Bennet, the daughter of a country gentleman, and Fitzwilliam Darcy, a rich aristocratic landowner.

Another popular book is Anne Frank’s Diary which is a real and raw account of a young girl's life as she hides from the Nazis. Despite her circumstances, Anne believes that she will get live a good life and that there are still people good at heart. A Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens, The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit, The Alchemist and Lolita are some that never goes off the shelf. We wish all lovers of books a Happy World Book Day!