World Book Day 2020 Images With Quotes: Beautiful Sayings That Are Perfect as Instagram Captions to Describe the Joy of Reading Books

International Day of the Book 2020 quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Are you among the ones who get happy with the smell of pages on new books, someone who loves rustling through the pages of decade-old books, just for how the texture feels? A true bibliophile loves to get lost in the world of books. To celebrate the very nature of reading, World Book Day is marked every year on April 23 by UNESCO. It is a day of celebrating the joy of reading for enjoyment. It is also known as World Book and Copyright Day or International Day of the Book. On this occasion, we have got you a collection of quotes and sayings about reading books. You can download these images for free and share them with your friends and family members who love reading.

Reading gives such joy and we have found the perfect quotes which summarise how it feels. On this World Book 2020 Day, we have got you some quotes and sayings on reading books. You can share them on your social media or use them as Instagram captions the next time you want to update a picture of "currently reading..." These lovely sayings by famous authors showcase why reading is important and how a reader feels after finishing good stories. Harry Potter Series to I Am Malala, 5 Books to Encourage Kids to Read More.

World Book Day quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)Quote Reads: “So Many Books, So Little Time.” ― Frank Zappa

World Book Day quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “A Room Without Books Is Like a Body Without a Soul.” ― Marcus Tullius Cicero

World Book Day 2020 quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “The Person, Be It Gentleman or Lady, Who Has Not Pleasure in a Good Novel, Must Be Intolerably Stupid.” ― Jane Austen, Northanger Abbey

World Book Day sayings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Good Friends, Good Books, and a Sleepy Conscience: This Is the Ideal Life.” ― Mark Twain

International Day of the Book quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “I Have Always Imagined That Paradise Will Be a Kind of Library.” ― Jorge Luis Borges

International Day of the Book quotes and sayings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Never Trust Anyone Who Has Not Brought a Book With Them.” ― Lemony Snicket, Horseradish

International Day of the Book sayings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “If One Cannot Enjoy Reading a Book Over and Over Again, There Is No Use in Reading It at All.” ― Oscar Wilde

International Day of the Book 2020 quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “There Is No Friend As Loyal as a Book.” ― Ernest Hemingway

International Day of the Book 2020 images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “′Classic′ – A Book Which People Praise and Don’t Read.” ― Mark Twain

Book quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “… A Mind Needs Books as a Sword Needs a Whetstone, if It Is to Keep Its Edge.” ― George R.R. Martin, a Game of Thrones

You can definitely use the above quotes as Instagram captions to convey the idea of how much you love reading. These are some sayings that describe the state of mind of a bibliophile. Wishing all the readers a very Happy World Book Day 2020!