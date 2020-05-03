World Laughter Day 2020 Funny Memes & Jokes: Here's the Ultimate List of Dank Memes to Give You Your Dose of Endorphins Today!
World Laughter Day 2020 Funny Memes & Jokes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Do you know what an amazing day today is? It is World Laughter Day and how do you celebrate the day without dank memes? We all have our favourite meme trend or template that makes us laugh till our stomach hurt, in fact, there is legit a meme for every situation. Honestly, if there is anything great about the world currently it has to be funny memes that give us those little moments of laughter. We all need our daily dose of endorphins, also known as the "happy hormones" or "feel-good hormones" released in our body, and you can totally count on memes for that! World Laughter Day 2020. Funny memes on Kumbhakarna and Lakshman Go Viral as Millennials Fall in Love with the Ramayana Characters. 

World Laughter Day is celebrated every year on the first Sunday of May of and 2020 will see it on May 3. Did you know that the first celebration took place on January 10, 1998, in Mumbai, India, and was arranged by Dr Madan Kataria? Well, you really can't spend laughter day without checking out some memes that will leave you ROFLing! Also, the people around the world are currently practising social distancing, at home, in fear and anxiety due to the coronavirus outbreak AND we believe we could really use some funny memes to LOL at! Quarantine Monday Funny Memes & Jokes: Whether You Are Working from Home or Whipping Some Dalgona Coffee, These Hilarious Posts Have Your Back amid Social Distancing. 

Check out some of the best ones:

Only Ramayan Lovers Will Understand

 

Umm? Excuse me, That's Not What I Ordered?!

 

We've All Been There

 

Shut Up, Karen!

 

Indians Too!

 

Our Childhood in a Nutshell!

 

Come Again?

 

 
 
 

CC: Gorden Ramsay!

 

The Introvert Edition!

 

LOL

 

Have You Done This?

 

Just Stop Already!

 

Make Way For The Boss!

 

If Anyone's Asking...

 

You Really Can't Do Without The Funeral Dance Meme!

 

Outta My Way!

 

Money Before Honey!

 

Ab Khush?

 

Someone Kill Me Already!

 

The New Facebook Care Emoji Meme!

 

Tarikh Pe Tarikh!

 

Friends Memes= LOVE

 

Kuch Ni Hosakta Iska!

 

Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma Memes

 

The Sleepy Heads!

 

ROFL, The Quarantine Memes!

 

Exam Memes

 

This Is So Relatable That it Hurts!

 

Desi Memes!

 

Relatable?

 

So Close To Home, That It Pains!

 

Simpson Memes

 

Share a meme with someone you love, make them laugh! Let's spread laughter, not hate. While we were ringing in the news years, none of us knew what was in store in 2020. What we are witnessing RN is a really hard time, let's not distance from the people we love on social media and use the platforms to spread positivity!