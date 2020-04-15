Funny memes on Kumbhakarna and Lakshman Go Viral as Millennials Fall in Love with the Ramayana Characters

Kumbhakarna and Lakshman funny memes and jokes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As you are quarantined now and if you are not watching Ramayana, I don't know what you are doing with life! Desi people, especially millennials are totally in love with Ramayan all over again as the Ramanand Sagar's mythological show is re-telecast on DD. If you still don't know about it, here's the schedule of Ramayana re-telecast on Doordarshan, check out when and where you can watch the Arun Govil-Deepika Chikhalia-Sunil Lahri show! However, ever since the recent episode that featured Kumbhakarna has re-aired netizens seem to have fallen in love with him! Many find the brother of Ravana relatable as is loves to eat and sleep! Aren't we doing the same thing currently during the lockdown? Doordarshan’s Ramayan Funny Memes: From ‘Iske Pet Par Baan Mariye Prabhu Ram’ to ‘Lakshman’s Expression’, Check Out New-Age Hilarious Jokes on Episodes.

Despite being Ravana's brother and fighting from his side, he knew and reminded his evil brother before dying, what he was doing was wrong! Netizens have a new-found respect for Kumbhakarna aka actor Nalin Dave and are doing what they are best- creating some really funny and relatable memes and jokes on social media! Not just that even the devoted brother of Rama, Lord Lakshman is being praised on social media for being the so dedicated to his bhaiya, Lord Rama. Also, netizens are not able to get over his episode with Shuprnakha, the evil sister of Ravana.

The famous scene where Shuparnakha approaches Lakshman and asks him to marry her and Lakshman denies. In fact, he slits off her nose and the scene has churned out so many memes. People are so much in love with Lakshman aka Sunil Lahri that recently an old picture of the actor took over social media and memes about how there was a reason for Shuparnakha to be charmed by him has gone viral. Take a look at some funny Kumbhakarna and Lakshman memes:

Indian parents are showing Kumbhakarna episode to their children: pic.twitter.com/mTw6M1LH3c — CHARLIE (@CharlieGulshan) April 13, 2020

Kumbhakarna doing pariseshanam before starting to eat is a “nice” directorial touch 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/JISmvoLa0W — Chakram (@RajeshChakram) April 13, 2020

Imagine there existed no social media or memes when Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana aired for the first time. The response to the show was so different back in time that what it is now. The actors of Ramayana are able to witness both kinds of reactions to their show! In fact, Sunil Lahiri even said that he likes and enjoys the memes and jokes going viral on social media!