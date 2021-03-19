Happy Sleep Day 2021! Social media is in the mood to celebrate the day with, funny memes, jokes, hilarious posts, quotes, Images, wishes and greetings. Especially Twitter has #WorldSleepDay2021 trending. We all know that to stay healthy, it is very important to have good sleep. Due to the busy routine nowadays most people are unable to complete even eight hours of sleep. Many people struggle with insomnia due to changing routines and stress. World Sleep Day is organized to explain the importance of sound sleep and to make people aware. This year, World Sleep Day is celebrated on 19 March. Changes are also made in its date, but it is decided to celebrate this day only in March.

Every year since 2008, World Sleep Day is celebrated on the Friday preceding the March Equinox (it falls on one of the dates of 19,20 or 21 March every year). The first Sleep Day was celebrated on March 14, 2008. On this occasion, the World Sleep Society organizes programs and events around the world.

The importance of eating and exercising in terms of keeping a person fit and healthy cannot be denied. But just like eating and exercising, sleeping is also important. According to a study, a person needs to sleep for 6-8 hours daily to stay fit. And to spread awareness, Twitter is celebrating the day with funny memes, jokes, wishes, greeting and sleep quotes. Take a look:

Happy World Sleep Day

Happy Sleep Day

MARCH 19, 2021 IS WORLD SLEEP DAY! !!! Happy World Sleep Day everyone !!!#WorldSleepDay #worldsleepday2021 pic.twitter.com/r5tZIEokcX — Samabesh Nayak 🇮🇳 (@samabeshnayak1) March 18, 2021

Adorbs

LOL

This year is the theme of World Sleep Day - 'regular sleep, healthy future' means that the present requires that we all get equal sleep regularly so that we can imagine a healthy future. If our sleep is not complete, then our efficiency and health will be affected day by day, so all the people should not take care of sleep and give it full eight hours time, so this topic has been chosen.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 19, 2021 09:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).