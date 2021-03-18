Due to hectic lifestyles in the 20th century, the sleeping cycles of people are affected as they spend their days and nights working. However, sleeping is the most important part of our daily lives. Irregular sleep can cause various health issues. World Sleep Day aims to consider and aid those who have sleep problems.

World Sleep Day 2021 Date:

The World Sleep Day 2021 will be observed by the World Sleep Society on Friday, March 19. It will be the fourteenth annual World Sleep Day. It is an annual celebration, that is observed globally on the Friday before the Northern Hemisphere Vernal Equinox.

World Sleep Day Significance:

World Sleep Day is observed with an aim to promote the benefits of good sleep and also to make people aware of important issues related to sleep, including medicine, education and social aspects.

The theme for World Sleep Day 2021:

The year 2021 marks the 14th annual World Sleep Day. The slogan/theme for WSD 2021 is “Regular Sleep, Healthy Future.”

History of World Sleep Day:

Since 2007, WSD has been celebrated every year as a global awareness event to help those with serious sleep problems. The day focuses on issues related to sleep and the social effects that sleep deprivation can have on day-to-day activities.

