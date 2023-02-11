A breathtaking image of a bolt of lightning hitting the Christ the Redeemer statue has gone viral and is giving chills to the netizen. The bolt of flash struck the head of the statue on February 10 and turned the sculpture into a godly figure. The statue, situated in Brazil's Rio De Janeiro, is visited by nearly two million people every year. In 2014, a lightning strike had damaged a thumb of the statue. Woman Spooked Out By Booming Lightning Strike That Falls Too Close to Her; Viral Video is Scary Yet Funny!.

Lightning Strikes Christ the Redeemer Statue:

Lightning struck Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro on February 10, 2023 [more📷by Fernando Braga: https://t.co/xSDfq7x5Z3] pic.twitter.com/FLr25VhLEB — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) February 11, 2023

