While our canine friends are known for being very intelligent, some particular breeds are smarter than others. With its instinct for herding and working background, the Border Collie is often thought of as the world’s smartest dog, but scientists have now found that the Belgian Malinois may be the most intelligent canine. A Malionis is a common pick for those who need sniffer, guard and police dogs, and now data show they are the perfect choice as they are independent, problem solvers, quick to respond and adept at reading humans. Baby Shower For Pet Dog! Woman Hosts a Feast for Other Doggos in Viral Video; Internet Loves It.

Scientists from the University of Helsinki in Finland wanted to create the most comprehensive dataset yet of which aspects of cognition different breeds excel at.

More than 1,000 dogs from 13 different breeds were recruited and their competence in 10 tasks (seven cognitive and three behavioural) was assessed by experts who had created the smartDOG battery of tests.

According to, Ms Saara Junttila, study author and a PhD researcher in canine cognition at the University of Helsinki, Most breeds had their own strengths and weaknesses. For example, the Labrador Retriever was very good at reading human gestures, but not so good at spatial problem-solving ability.

Some breeds, such as the Shetland Sheepdog, scored quite evenly in almost all tests. They had neither very high nor very low scores for any test. While Border collies may be workaholics, they're known for herding sheep and prized on their intelligence and working ability. However, the research team found the Belgian malinois was at the top for both the human gestures and V-detour task and was the fifth most independent breed.

The two breeds they found were most likely to be completely independent during the unsolvable task, which meant spending zero per cent of their time on human-directed behaviour, were the German shepherd and malinois.

Overall, they found significant breed differences for various behavioural and cognitive traits in dogs.

