People have found strange ways of smuggling cocaine. Some do it in the butt, some inside their throat. But this XXX OnlyFans model took things a step ahead and tried to smuggle cocaine into a music festival by stashing it into a condom inside her vagina. Yes, not just that she's also been talking about it on her social media by calling it her "Paris Hilton" phase. The 24-year-old XXX model is called Grace Athanatos BUT goes by the name Grace Evelyn online. The hottie pleaded guilty to supplying drugs in less than a commercial quantity as she was found with it inside her vagina in a condom. While she has avoided jail she was given a 12-month conditional behaviour bond.

Grace was trying to sneak illegal drugs into a Marlo Music Festival at Sydney Olympic Park, Australia, on May 14 when she was stopped by the police dogs. She soon Grace confessed to police that she had paid AU$300 (£172) for it and had it stashed in no other place but her vagina in a condom. Racer-Turned-XXX OnlyFans Porn Star Renee Gracie Reveals Kinkiest Requests She Denies Despite Hefty Money Offers on Adult Website!

Grace was quoted saying to Daily Mail Australia that she was strip-searched and that she has never been in trouble before. She revealed that she was very scared and therefore said the wrong things. She said: "I am a nice girl, I never intended to supply. It was really scary! I was so shaken up and I just wanted to do the right thing and be nice."

She also took to Instagram to thank her lawyer after the verdict. She wrote: "HUGE shout-out to my saviour Ahmed Dib for helping me, honestly such an amazing result – highly recommended if you’re ever naughty like me."

