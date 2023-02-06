Some parents are constantly struggling with maintaining a XXX account on OnlyFans while also being a parent. Some others are simply struggling to keep up with their regular jobs, like that of a teacher or medical expert, because they also have a XXX account on OnlyFans. The most recent victim of OnlyFans shaming is a mother who, after her XXX OnlyFans page was found, alleges that she was barred from school events and filed a lawsuit against a Florida school system. In 2021, mother Victoria Triece claimed that a teacher discovered her XXX OnlyFans account, where she published XXX photos of herself that could only be accessed by paying a membership, after a parent at her children's elementary school made the staff aware of it. Sex Over Shower! XXX OnlyFans Star-Turned-Data Scientist Aella Apparently Had Twice the Amount of Sex Than Showers in 2022.

She said that she was prohibited from volunteering at school events as soon as the officials were made aware of the content. However, up to that time, she had frequently assisted in event planning. According to WKMG, Triece is currently suing Orange County Public Schools to ensure that other parents do not receive the same treatment.

"The main reason I'm doing this is not for myself," Triece said during a Jan. 25 press conference, according to the outlet. "I can only imagine who's been through this and couldn't fight it and they've been told we don't know how to fight this and how many people are to come that do the same exact thing I do", he said. Triece is being defended by attorneys John Zielinski and Mark NeJame. "It's kind of like having a scarlet letter on her head," NeJame claimed in the lawsuit, as noted by the Orlando Sentinel.

Mom banned from volunteering at schools because of OnlyFans sues Florida district:

"What she does in her off time is not illegal, yet we have a morality police with the Orange County school board and whatever administrators made this horrific decision," he continued. The request for comment from PEOPLE was not immediately answered by NeJame. According to Tricece's legal team, she does not have a criminal record, which he stated is the sole thing that disqualifies school volunteers, according to the Sentinel. Triece's sons, according to The Washington Post, are 11 and 7 years old.

