Is it sex>shower for you? Well, it is for a XXX OnlyFans star who stirred a heated argument on social media. After a well-known XXX entertainer-turned-data scientist revealed a startling self-admission about her personal hygiene, fans have gone crazy. The anonymous Aella, who formerly earned $100,000 per month as XXX OnlyFan's highest-paid celebrity, revealed to her 130,000 Twitter followers that she only used the shower 37 times in 2017. "My 2022 in stats! And some # – how many times I ___ this year," she captioned her data. What Is a Rainbow Kiss? Know the Meaning of This Gross X-rated Kissing Style, How It Is Performed and Its Relation With Menstruation.

With 63 sexual encounters last year, according to Aella, she had roughly twice as much sex as she had showers. The number of times she had used different drugs, travelled, exercised, worked out, and became ill were among the activities that were lower on the XXX star's list than showering. "Yep, I try not to disturb my natural skin microbiome too much. If I shower too often, I seem to stink more! I regularly use a bidet and spot-wash my armpits and genitals tho," she revealed to a Twitter user. Here are the details of her actually engaged in a variety of activities last year in addition to bathing:

Went outside: 222

Pooped: 194

Worked: 137

Socialized: 165

Took Adderall: 126

Drank alcohol: 118

Danced: 64

Had sex: 63

Cried: 59

Wrote: 51

Gamed: 44

Had a good meal: 42

Check The Viral Tweet!

My 2022 in stats! Image is my mood each day And some # - how many times I ___ this year: went outside: 222 pooped: 194 socialized: 165 worked: 137 took adderall: 126 drank alcohol: 118 danced: 64 had sex: 63 cried: 59 wrote: 51 gamed: 44 had a good meal: 42 showered: 37 1/ pic.twitter.com/75DL7huVzC — Aella (@Aella_Girl) December 31, 2022

A 2021 Harvard survey found that the typical American adult takes about 145 showers per year, which made the number 37 ring in their ears. The influencer revealed that she also changes her sheets twice a month and everyday cleans her face and teeth. But not everyone was convinced by her dermatology justification. However, one reader felt that the sex worker's hot showers brought to light an important issue.

In recent years, a handful of unwashed celebrities generated a lot of discussion on social media by confessing how seldom they bathe both themselves and their kids. Despite the debate, science supports these audacious statements. Dermatologists actually don't recommend everyday showers or long baths.

