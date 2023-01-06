Imagine being kicked out of the gym after the wives of your gym-mates complain about you; this imagination turned into reality for mixed martial artist Alice Ardelean. Alice, based in Birmingham, stated that her XXX OnlyFans account made suspicious wives have her thrown out, forcing her to change gyms. A UFC prospect who pays for her training expenses by going naked for XXX OnlyFans users was compelled to switch gyms after the wives of the men she worked out with voiced their displeasure with her. Biggest Butt on OnlyFans? London-Based Bombshell Undergoes £40k Worth Plastic Surgery to Have the Largest Rear on the XXX Website.

Pro boxer Alice Ardelean's racy side business, aka XXX OnlyFans account, generated such a stir that she has since established herself at a new base in Birmingham and has won five straight matches. She spoke exclusively to Daily Star ahead of her impending world title match the following year: "I used to train at a gym when I started OnlyFans, and I kept getting dirty looks. I even had a few messages from wives from guys in the gym saying ‘you are such a whatever’ and calling me names and telling their husbands not to subscribe."

Alice has moved to a new gym with the "best team," and there have been no problems as a result of her lewd modelling. And in March, the attractive brunette will compete in South Africa for the world strawweight EFC title, with a victory potentially paving the way for a UFC career. However, she attributes her success to purchasing her gear online, where she may earn up to £10,000 per month, enabling her to eat well and exercise every day. XXX Star Renee Gracie Shows off Her Curvy Butt, and Tiny Waist After the Kim K Brazillian Butt Lift in a HOT 'Lipo Flex' Pic.

This is in stark contrast to her earlier days when she was a security officer earning only £600 per month and trained only part-time, which resulted in losses within the cage. Additionally, Alice discussed how she turned into a fighter after worrying about her safety in the first section of our chat with the rising star. She was a computer gaming nerd who frequented her father's internet café in Romania to play shooting games, and she was frequently singled out because of her size.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2023 05:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).