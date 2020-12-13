Who has the biggest butt on OnlyFans? Well, an Instagram model wishing to have the largest butt on the XXX platform spent £40,000 aka 39,00,900 INR to have a bum that is the largest on the XXX website. Lissa Aires, 29 underwent a series of plastic surgery procedures that cost a fortune to get the biggest buttocks on the platform that is gaining immense popularity these days. The London-based bombshell underwent a big transformation to get the curvy look. Very similar to the ex-OnlyFans star, Renee Gracie who got new Kim K butt implants, a lipo and was XXX star had recently gone viral for posing topless on a bike flaunting her Kim K bum lift Lissa Aires aims to have a seductive butt to attract her fans.

She said to the Star: "I want to have the best shape to take the photos, so I invested heavily. I always had curves, but I also always wanted to have the biggest bum. So I took the opportunity to remove all the fat from other parts of the body to put it where I really wanted." And if you are wondering how was she able to afford it, the fact is it was more simple than you think. She earned it on OnlyFans and she reached her first million in August from just making and uploading content on OnlyFans. "In my best month, I earned over £75,000. I bought my first property in Miami", Lisa said.

OnlyFans is gaining immense popularity, especially during the pandemic! The XXX website doesn't bar or block any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. OnlyFans may not be any Pornhub or xnxx.com but it helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is more personal. Many celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Blac Chyna have come closer to fans. OnlyFans doesn't provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com.

Although, some of these porn websites are slightly similar to the ones that provide webcam sex like Cam Sex India or Camsoda.com. But in fact, OnlyFans has been credited for giving more independence to the sex workers and entrepreneur-like authority for them to earn money. Renee Gracie was very famous on OnlyFans and you can download Renee Gracie sex videos, saucy nude photos, and semi-naked selfie pics for USD12.95 a month on OnlyFans. Her OnlyFans account features sex videos and other XXX content.

