Remember Fenella Fox? Yes, a well-known "all-natural" XXX OnlyFans model who believes in her "natural scent" and body hair, has apparently lowered her pricing due to the ongoing dilemma of rising living expenses. The shocking revelation is that her salary has decreased by about $15,000 since last year. Due to her XXX "all-natural" appearance, Fenella Fox, 28, has gained a lot of popularity on the website. She has claimed that in order to adjust to the present financial environment, she had to take a risk with her pricing.

The model claimed that she is yet another victim of the rising cost of living because her rent has gone up even though her income has decreased and her fees have decreased. She added that it had been a "big stress" and that she and the other occupants felt "extremely unfair" about it. The 28-year-old XXX star even skips the shower along with refusing to shave her armpits to turn her sweat-loving fan on. She defends loving your "natural scent" and allowing your body to refrain from perfume and deodorants and enjoying the real body odour. XXX OnlyFans Star, Fenella Fox Goes Viral As She Rakes In Millions by Growing Armpit Hair & Ditching Deodorant for Years for Fans With Sweat Fetish.

XXX OnlyFans Star, Fenella Fox HOT Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by fenella fox (@fenellascorner)

Sexy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by fenella fox (@fenellascorner)

Can't take our eyes off!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by fenella fox (@fenellascorner)

Sexy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by fenella fox (@fenellascorner)

If you are still confused about the XXX platform, OnlyFans, let us tell you that unlike XXX pornsite, this 18+platform doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com but it is super popular amongst fans! XXX platform OnlyFans revolutionizing the porn industry giving more power to the creators. Even celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, and Blac Chyna coming closer to fans. XXX website, OnlyFans models thrived in the year 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown as people lost their means to earn money.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2022 01:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).