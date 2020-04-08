XXX Porn Video Plays In Virtual Fourth Grade Zoom Classroom, Leaves Mom Shocked! 9 Tricks to Deal With Zoom Bombing

zoom bombing with porn (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

Zoom bombing is intervening kids classrooms now! Recently, a virtual zoom class of a boy from Florida was bombed with XXX porn video, leaving everyone shocked. The fourth-grade Zoom classroom conference was crashed by explicit content. His mother utterly shocked said to abc7chicago, "He was logged in and I was doing the dishes and I started to hear bad words." Claudia Reyes further explained how she ran to the laptop only to find out XXX-rated pornographic video playing on the screen. "I put my hand on the other side of the screen so he wouldn't see anything, but I could see the other kids' faces and they were like shocked".

What is zoom bombing? Usually, a notorious stranger crashes in to derail the conference call. It creates chaos, making it difficult to figure out and shut down the person doing it. Zoom video conferencing tool is being used now more than ever and they said it went from 10 million users to 200 million by last month as due to the pandemic, people are staying at home. Most people are working from and kids are continuing their education via online classes. The company "fell short on privacy and security expectations", it said.

Here are a few preventive measures you can use to control zoom bombing:

Set a Meeting Password Don't share the meeting ID publicly Only signed-in users must be allowed Lock the meeting down to outsiders Opt for a unique ID Create a Waiting Room Create an Invite-Only Meeting Disable Private Chat Don't add foreign Files in the Chat

Zoom-bombing is become a very common issue, especially when it is coming to use the most during the COVID-19 pandemic. A few days ago a Utah GOP conference was bombed with not just explicit images but also sounds. Also, the University of Missouri Zoom sessions was disrupted by people using slurs. Reports have it that the spammers were "using hateful, discriminatory and reprehensible language", as per UM System President Mun Choi. He further said that "intrusive acts … are violations of our university’s policies and an affront to basic human values. They will not be tolerated."