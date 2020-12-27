XXX star Kendra Lust gained recognition in India recently when she invited Shah Rukh Khan to her podcast while wishing him on his birthday. Now, the adult film star has extended birthday wishes to another Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan. The Dabangg actor is celebrating his 55th birthday today with his closed ones at his Panvel farmhouse. Kendra took to her Twitter handle to share a fan-made collage of two pictures where she is posing alongside Salman Khan, while she's pulling down her pants from the waist, giving viewers a peek of her lacy lingerie. Salman's in a suit. XXX Star Kendra Lust Invites Shah Rukh Khan on Her Podcast While Wishing Him on His Birthday! Webcam Model's Tweets Receive Mixed Reactions.

Along with the pic, Kendra Lust wrote, "Happy birthday @beingSalmanKhan have a great one." Well, the actress is surely gaining more fans in India with these tweets. It would be amazing to see if Salman actually replied to Kendra Lust. Fingers crossed. Salman Khan Turns 55! Mahesh Babu, Madhuri Dixit, Pulkit Samrat Wish the Dabangg Superstar on Birthday.

Check Out Kendra Lust's Tweet for Salman Khan Here:

Kendra's tweet for Salman Khan also promoted the Indian Twitterati to share some hilarious memes, all in good fun.

The best

And Here Is Another Reply From A Fan

For both of us age is just a number 😘💪💪 pic.twitter.com/1BtbCrtYZ4 — PornLover (@BlackSexLover22) December 27, 2020

One Lucky Fan Also Got A Response From Kendra Herself

See Kendra's Tweet For Shah Rukh Khan Here:

Hi @iamsrk would love to have u on our podcast #beautyandthebeastpodcast with my co-host ufc fighter @JMarquezMMA — Kendra Lust™ (@KendraLust) November 2, 2020

On the work front, Salman Khan will soon be seen in the film, Radhe, which was supposed to release in 2020 but was indefinitely delayed due to the pandemic. The actor has not announced a new release date for the film, as he has said that the safety of the fans is prioritised. The actor has also shot for a special appearance in Aayush Sharma starrer Anti, which is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

Kendra Lust's videos are very popular on social media. Her clips are a rage on xxx sites like ponrhub and xnxx.com.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2020 02:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).