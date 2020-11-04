XXX star Kendra Lust who has also been voted as the HOTTEST MILF just invited Shahrukh Khan aka the king of Bollywood to her podcast. The occasion you ask? Well, when King Khan turned 55 and social media was flooding with wishes, Kendra took the opportunity to not only wish the DDLJ legend but also invite him for a podcast session. Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Everyone from the Bottom of his Heart for all the Birthday Wishes, is Overwhelmed With all the Love He Has Received (Watch Video).

Amid COVID-19, Shah Rukh had appealed to his fans that they celebrate his birthday from home and all precaution and follow the coronavirus precautions. Shahrukh has a lot of fans not only in India but also abroad. Even Burj Khalifa was lit up wishing Shah Rukh Khan on his special day but one of her sexy fans aka the popular American XXX porn star Kendra Lust wished Shahrukh on his birthday. The 42-year-old Kendra is a famous adult star and director who is also a known webcam model.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendra Lust™ (@kendralust) on Oct 5, 2020 at 9:36am PDT

She has been active in the adult industry since the year 2012 and in 2013, fans voted him as "Hottest Milf". Kendra wrote on Twitter, "Happy birthday Shahrukh Khan." and in the next tweet she wrote: "Hi @iamsrk would love to have u on our podcast #beautyandthebeastpodcast with my co-host ufc fighter @JMarquezMMA" Check Tweet:

Hi @iamsrk would love to have u on our podcast #beautyandthebeastpodcast with my co-host ufc fighter @JMarquezMMA — Kendra Lust™ (@KendraLust) November 2, 2020

After reading this tweet, people were surprised and flooded social media with mixed reactions. Kendra posted a heart emoji fir this tweet and then fans were excited. Check reactions:

The king of Billions hearts our one and only Shah Rukh Khan the real king of world cinema..we love you. Our only idol. The pride of India. — _iamsrk_2000 (@_iamsrk_2000) November 3, 2020

People Are In Love

It's a good idea💯 I hope he can be your guest 🙌🙌🙌 it would be very interesting for the show & for your Indian fans.🇮🇳 But, for those who don't follow Bollywood cinema📽️🎞️ you would have to explain who is Shah Rukh Khan😎 Tip: he is one of the richest actors in the world — Karr Metz (@maK_mTZ74) November 2, 2020

LOL

Some Can't Believe It!

This is only possible in your dreams lol — Sandeep Chandra (@DarkHunt16) November 3, 2020

XXX star Kendra Lust's hot photos and sexy clips are very popular on social media. On the one hand, Kendra is very famous on XXX websites such as pornhub & xnxx.com, fans are also very happy to see her love for Bollywood and especially Shahrukh Khan.

