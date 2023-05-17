XXX Pornhub.com legend has always been in the news for one reason or the other, whether it is about her sexy pics and videos. Or her witty comments and tweets. Or... drum rolls, please... her speech at one of the most prestigious universities of the UK, aka Oxford. Since exiting the XXX porn industry, Mia Khalifa has truly broadened her horizons, and this includes a trip to Oxford. Despite just having a brief career in XXX adult entertainment, Khalifa burst into the porn world in 2014 and created a lasting impression.

She was also in the news when the terrorist group issued a fatwa against the XXX adult entertainer and threatened to behead her as a result of her performance. Khalifa, a person of Middle Eastern heritage, is notorious for igniting a great deal of uproar abroad by donning a headscarf in a pornographic scene. Although she was the target of terrorist attacks, which OutKick will always oppose, her popularity has only seemed to grow over time. Ex-Pornhub.com Queen Mia Khalifa Left Fans in Awe During the Acne Studios Miami Store Opening Week! Check out Hottest Pics.

"I’m humbled and inspired by your passion to instil genuine change in the world and for curating such a diverse list of speakers at your union. What you do is incredible and important, and I’m honored to have been on your floor," she wrote on Instagram. Furthermore, she wrote "The imposter syndrome was REAL even though I was there to talk about boundaries and confidence and my life experiences, for which you can judge all you want, but I’m at Oxford for the what I’ve done with my life since then," explaining how she found herself at one of the most prestigious universities on the planet.

Mia Khalifa at OXFORD UNIVERSITY:

And if you think this happened without a buzz in social media, you know you're wrong. There was some uproar on social media following Mia Khalifa's appearance while giving a lecture to students at Oxford University. Following Mia Khalifa's appearance while giving a lecture to students at Oxford University, people couldn't stop talking. “You know the world is ending when Mia Khalifa is giving lectures to university students,” someone wrote. “And she wore that,” read another comment. “Imagine being that dude who decided to skip lectures on that day,” read another tweet.

