Detroit, March 27: Popular professional gamer and YouTuber Ninja, also known as Tyler Blevins, has revealed that he has been diagnosed with melanoma, a type of skin cancer, at the age of 32. Sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter), Ninja expressed shock but emphasised the importance of regular skin checkups after a dermatologist noticed a concerning mole during a routine appointment.

According to a report by the Mirror, the mole was located on the bottom of his foot, prompting doctors to take proactive measures by removing it and conducting further biopsies. Despite the diagnosis, Ninja remains optimistic as the cancer was caught in its early stages. Melanoma originates in melanocytes responsible for skin pigmentation and can manifest on sun-exposed skin or even within the body. YouTuber Ishowspeed Calls Virat Kohli's Son Akaay As 'Kohli Jr' Replicating Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, Video Goes Viral!

Alright I’m still in a bit of shock but want to keep you all updated. A few weeks ago I went in to a dermatologist for an annual skin/mole check that Jess proactively scheduled for me. There was a mole on the bottom of my foot that they wanted to remove just to be careful. It… — Ninja (@Ninja) March 26, 2024

Prompted by Ninja's experience, medical experts stress the significance of regular dermatological screenings to detect any changes indicative of cancer. Warning signs include alterations in size, color or symptoms such as itching or bleeding. Ninja's revelation sparked an outpouring of support from fellow creators, friends, and fans across social media platforms. Twitch streamer Madeyewlook and gamer SypherPK shared their own encounters with melanoma, highlighting the importance of vigilance and proactive healthcare. IShowSpeed Kidnapped? Staged Kidnapping of American Youtuber in Brazil Goes Viral.

E-sports commentator Jake Lucky echoed hope and encouragement sentiments, emphasising early detection's significance. Ninja's diagnosis adds to a growing number of gaming personalities sharing their battles with cancer. Just last year, Valorant streamer Kydedae disclosed her diagnosis, while Minecraft creator Technoblade tragically succumbed to sarcoma after a prolonged fight.

