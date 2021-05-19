Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma is an active social media user. She keeps posting dance reels on various songs all the time on Instagram wherein she has an impressive fan following. Although, after her husband-cricketer Chahal’s parents tested positive for the deadly coronavirus, she wasn’t much active on social media for the past few days. But recently she made a comeback on social media with a dance video. Well, Dhanashree treated her fans with a special dance video wherein she can be seen flaunting her dance moves to Soulja Boy's popular track "She Make It Clap".

Interestingly, Dhanashree can be seen wearing her husband's IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) jersey paired with blue denim jeans in the dance video. To glam up her overall look, she has opted for a black belt, golden watch, golden loop earrings, and some finger rings. She kept her hair open and opted for minimal makeup. While sharing the video, she wrote, “She make it clap..Something that was waiting to be uploaded. In this together :) #staysafe”.

Let’s take a look at Dhanshree Verma’s latest dance video here:

Dhanashree, being a popular choreographer and a YouTuber keeps sharing her fabulous dance videos on social media. She owns a YouTube channel with over 2 million followers. Earlier, the cricketer's wife had shared a dance video of her on the Dream11 song. While sharing the same, she wrote, “Zindagi hai, Let's all stay strong and dance #TeamHaiTohMazaaHai..Use the audio and Dance to this Shaandaar song...#FeelitReelit #Dream11”.

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot on December 22 last year after the cricketer returned home from the Australian tour after completing the national duties.

