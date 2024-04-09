New Delhi, April 9: A massive fire broke out in a factory in the Mundka area of the national capital on Tuesday, officials said. According to Delhi Fire Service officials, upon receiving information about the incident, around 26 fire tenders reached the spot. Efforts to control the blaze are underway. Further details are awaited. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Building at GB Road Area, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Blaze Erupts at Factory in Mundka Area

Watch: A massive fire broke out in factory in the Mundka area of Delhi. The fire department is making efforts to extinguish the fire. pic.twitter.com/r9QnSx9zJi — IANS (@ians_india) April 9, 2024

