Tata Sierra’s launch has been confirmed for November 25, 2025. The upcoming Sierra SUV will feature a premium design. The 2025 Tata Sierra SUV is expected to debut in India with a 2.0-litre diesel engine sourced from the Tata Harrier. A 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol variant are also expected. An electric version of the Tata Sierra SUV is reportedly in the pipeline as well. Additionally, the SUV could feature dual-tone alloy wheels, LED lighting on the front and rear, blacked-out ORVMs, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a dual-tone interior. The Tata Sierra SUV price in India is expected to range between INR 15 lakh and INR 25 lakh. Ducati To Launch New Motorcycle in India Today After Multistrada V2 and Panigale V2, Drops Teaser; Here’s What To Expect.

Tata Sierra SUV Launch Date Confirmed, Coming on November 25

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tata Sierra (@thetatasierra)

