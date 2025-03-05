Ducati Panigale V4, a new superbike from the Italian motorcycle company Ducati, will be launched today in India. The bike will feature a powerful 1,103cc V4 Desmosedici Stradale engine, which can deliver up to 216 bhp power at 13,500 rpm and peak 120.9 Nm torque at 11,250 rpm. Ducati Panigale V4 will offer a 6.9-inch TFT display with various features such as cruise control, traction control, wheelie control, ride modes and more. Ducati Panigale V4 price in India is expected to be around INR 28 to 30 lakh (ex-showroom). Upcoming Car and Bike Launches in March 2025: From Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to Tata Harrier EV and Ducati Panigale V4, Here’s List of Upcoming Vehicles To Launch.

Ducati Panigale V4 Launching Today in India

Geared up for Wonder? India Launch: Tomorrow Lessgo 🤟🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/bFudkDcAfT — Ducati India (@Ducati_India) March 4, 2025

