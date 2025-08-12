The 2025 Yezdi Roadster has been launched in India at INR 2.10 lakh (ex-showroom price). The new model by Czech-based Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles comes with a new 350 Alpha2 engine, capable of producing 29 bhp power and 30 Nm of peak torque. It is further mated with a six-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. Besides, the street bike comes with a bold design, and the company offers customisation. The 2025 Yezdi Roadster has a 12.5-litre fuel tank offering 350 km range (when full), dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, dual rear shocks, 240mm rear disc brakes and 320mm disc brakes on the front. There are five variants available - each priced differently. KTM 160 Duke Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Here’s Everything To Know About Newly Launched Street Bike in India.

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Launches 2025 Yezdi Roadster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yezdi Motorcycles (@yezdiforever)

