The 2026 Hyundai Venue was recently teased before its reported launch on November 4. According to the website, the upcoming Hyundai Venue will get some major upgrades including adaptive cruise control with Stop and Go, four disc brakes, camera and radar-based L2 ADAS and 360-degree cameras. The 2026 Hyundai Venue pre-bookings have opened ahead of launch. It will feature Kappa 1.2-litre, MPI Petrol, Kappa 1.0-litre, Turbo GDI Petrol U2 1.5 and CRDi diesel engine options. The all-new Hyundai VENUE is available in a range of petrol and diesel variants, with the petrol line-up comprising HX2, HX4, HX5, HX6, HX8, and HX10, while the diesel range includes HX2, HX5, HX7, and HX10. The SUV is offered in stylish mono-tone colour options such as Mystic Sapphire, Hazel Blue, Dragon Red, Titan Grey, Atlas White, and Abyss Black. The dual-tone combinations include Hazel Blue with an Abyss Black roof and Atlas White with an Abyss Black roof. 2026 Hyundai Venue Teased Ahead of Launch in India on November 4; Check Expected Key Specifications and Features.

All-New Hyundai Venue Pre-Bookings Open

The all-new Hyundai VENUE — where bold design meets smart tech. Dark chrome grille. Horizon LEDs. Roof rails that stand tall. Tech up. Go beyond. Bookings open. #Hyundai #HyundaiIndia #ILoveHyundai #AllNewHyundaiVenue #TechUpGoBeyond pic.twitter.com/gNR8hCgXF6 — Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) October 24, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Hyundai India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)