The 2026 Hyundai Venue has been teased ahead of its launch in India on November 4. The new-generation Hyundai Venue was shown with a wider grille and LED headlights, along with DRLs. The upcoming compact SUV is expected to feature a new design, ADAS safety technology, and a dual-display interior while continuing with the same powertrain. At the front, the 2026 Hyundai Venue has C-shaped LED DRLs, split headlamps, and a slightly redesigned grille. The new Hyundai Venue is expected to come with a 1.2-litre petrol engine with 83 hp, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with 120 hp, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine with 100 hp. Customers may be offered a choice of a five-speed manual for the 1.2-litre, a six-speed manual or 7-speed DCT for the turbo trim, or a six-speed manual for the diesel variant. Amitabh Kant Buys Mahindra XEV9 Amid Lokpal's Tender To Procure 7 BMW 330 Li Cars, Says 'Those Wanting To Buy BMWs Should Switchover To Make in India EV Experience'.

2026 Hyundai Venue Teaser Dropped, Reportedly Coming on November 4

