The Ather Rizta launch will start at 12 PM during the Ather Community Day event, and the company will unveil the new electric scooter's design, features and specifications. The Ather Rizta price in India is expected to be around Rs 1.26 lakh to Rs 1.55 lakh. The Ather Rizta range is expected to be 115km on a single charge. The new Rizta is rumoured to pack a 2.9kWh battery similar to the one featured in the Ather 450s model. The Ather electric scooter is expected to have the same motor with an expected peak output of 5.4kW. The Rizta from Ather Energy will likely offer a 7.0-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity, navigational features and many other new upgrades are expected compared to the previous models. Watch the official launch live streaming here. EV Landscape in India To Be Transformed With Key Government Initiatives, Will Lower Manufacturing Costs and Boost EV Sales in Country: Industry Experts.

Ather Rizta Launch Today at 12 PM During Ather Community Day 24:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)