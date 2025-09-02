TVS Motor Company will launch its new TVS Ntorq 150 scooter in India on September 4, 2025. The upcoming scooter will be introduced with a sporty design, likely including a TFT display, LED lights and Bluetooth connectivity. TVS Ntorq 150 price in India is expected to be around INR 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The scooter is expected to launch at a lower price than rivals Hero Xoom 160 and Yamaha Aerox. TVS Ntorq 150 may come with a 159.7cc air-cooled two-valve engine that could produce around 16 hp power or come with an oil-cooled engine with four valves producing up to 17 hp power. BMW Vision CE Concept Revealed With Self-Balancing Design, BMW Motorrad Says Riders of Electric Scooter Will Not Need Helmet or Riding Gears.

TVS Ntorq 150 Scooter Launch in India on September 4

