BYD Auto's Yangwang U9 Xtreme has become the world’s fastest production car, achieving a top speed of 308.4mph. BYD shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on September 21, 2025 and said, "FASTEST CAR ON THE PLANET. The YANGWANG U9 Xtreme shattered the production-car speed record with a breathtaking run of 492.22 km/h at ATP Automotive Testing Papenburg." As per a report of Topgear, the speed run was carried out at ATP Papenburg’s high-speed oval in Germany. The car was driven by professional German race driver Marc Basseng. This record-breaking speed beats the previous titleholder, the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+, which held the record at 304.8mph in 2019. With this, BYD’s Yangwang U9 Xtreme now takes the top spot in the world of high-performance production cars. GST Rate Cuts: Maruti Suzuki Announces GST Benefit for Customers Across Its Lineup, Effective September 22, 2025.

BYD U9 Xtreme Hit Top Speed of 492.22 km/h

FASTEST CAR ON THE PLANET The YANGWANG U9 Xtreme shattered the production-car speed record with a breathtaking run of 492.22 km/h at ATP Automotive Testing Papenburg. Watch the full VBOX top-speed run now. pic.twitter.com/Z7aApyfjoS — BYD (@BYDCompany) September 21, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of BYD). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)