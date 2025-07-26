BYD EV reportedly lost its control while in self-driving mode, as its brakes allegedly failed, causing the “China-made” vehicle to circle at high speed over 100 times in a parking lot. A video from Tianfu Airport in Chengdu shows the vehicle circling continuously, and the person filming the incident said, "it's done over a hundred laps". The strange incident might raise serious concerns about the safety of self-driving technology. As per reports, the driver of the BYD EV had to urgently reach out to the traffic police and the car manufacturer for help. The EV was finally stopped using a remote control system. Many Chinese netizens are now referring to the incident as a “Smart Machine Crisis.” MG Cyberster Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About Electric Roadster Launched by JSW MG Motor India.

BYD EV in Self-Driving Mode Allegedly Loses Control

A China-made BYD EV lost control of self-driving mode when its brakes failed, circling at high speed over 100 times in a parking lot. pic.twitter.com/9WA2urN7ec — Spotlight on China (@spotlightoncn) July 25, 2025

‘BYD EV Lost Control’

💥 This is a Made-in-China BYD electric vehicle! ✈️Today, at Chengdu Tianfu Airport, a BYD EV suddenly lost control. The brakes failed, and the car could only keep doing circles at high speed inside the parking area. 🚗 According to the person who filmed this video, "it's done… https://t.co/Tv8XFTjeIc pic.twitter.com/rszhm3m5nn — Inconvenient Truths by Jennifer Zeng (@jenniferzeng97) July 24, 2025

