Mumbai, March 25: Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun confirmed the launch of the Xiaomi SU7 in the domestic market after globally unveiling it in 2023. The company also confirmed the launch of the SU7 electric sedan on March 28, 2024. According to a report, the company launched a car app on the Apple store ahead of the launch on Thursday, March 28, at 7 PM.

According to a report by Reuters, Xiaomi Founder and CEO Lei Jun, the SU7 would be the best-looking, easiest to drive, and most innovative car in China. As per the report, the CEO also said that the electric sedan would be priced below CNY 5,00,000 (about Rs 58.58 lakh). The report said the company would start taking orders on March 28, the evening of the SU7 model. Indian EV Market To See Large-Scale Invasion of Chinese Companies Due to Renewed Policy To Make India 'Hub of Electric Vehicle Manufacturing', Says Report.

Xiaomi SU7 Set To Launch on March 28 in China:

Woke up this morning feeling electric!⚡︎ I'm thrilled to announce that Xiaomi SU7 launches in our domestic market on Thursday, March 28th! Let's #DrivingForward together! pic.twitter.com/W7y7mlvxH9 — Lei Jun (@leijun) March 25, 2024

The Xiaomi SU7, whose SU stands for Speed Ultra, was unveiled in December 2023, and the company was anticipated to be among the top five automakers. As per the report, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun said that the SU7 would have a new technology allowing it to accelerate faster than the existing electric vehicle leaders such as Tesla and Porsche.

The report said Xiaomi launched its 'Xiaomi Car' app on the Chinese App stores ahead of the official launch of the SU7 electric sedan. The Xiaomi SU7 is set to be launched in two variants with different ranges and specifications. The report highlighted two variants: the SU7 with a range of 668km or 415 miles on a single charge and the other with 800km or 497 miles. Samsung To Drive Growth With Premiumisation in 2024 in India: Senior VP Raju Pullan.

The report by Reuters mentioned that the Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi pledged to invest $10 billion in autos in a decade. The report said that the company was among the few players in the Chinese EV market that gained approval from the authorities. Apple recently scrapped its electric car project, said reports. Huawei is another company from China that launched its first battery-powered electric vehicle in 2021. Another major player, Sony, announced that it would work with Honda to launch EVs before 2030.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2024 12:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).