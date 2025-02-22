Ducati has announced the launch date for its upcoming superbike, Panigale V4, in India. The teaser image of the upcoming Ducati Panigale V4 showed two slim headlights and an aggressive-looking windshield. The bike will come with a 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine, delivering a maximum of 216 bhp power at 13,500 rpm and 120.9 Nm of peak torque at 11,250 rpm. It will feature a 6.9-inch TFT display offering various features, including traction control, cruise control, ride modes access, wheelie control, etc. Jawa 350 Legacy Edition Launched in India To Celebrate 1 Year Success of Jawa 350; Check Price, Specifications and Features of This Limited Edition Bike.

Ducati Panigale V4 Launching Soon in India

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ducati India (@ducati_india)

