Hyundai Creta N Line will be launched in India on March 11, 2024 (today) at 6 PM. Ahead of the Hyundai Creta N Line launch, the company revealed some details about its interior design and specifications. Hyundai India claimed that the new Creta N Line will provide more comfort to drivers and passengers. The company revealed that Creta's new N Line model will have a 10.25-inch HD infotainment and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. As per the reports, the Creta N Line will have a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that will generate a maximum of 158hp power at 5,500rpm and 253Nm maximum torque at 1,500 to 3,000rpm. The new Hyundai car is expected to be launched around Rs 18 to 22 lakh in India. Hyundai Creta N Line To Launch on March 11; Check Confirmed Features, Interior Design and Specifications Ahead of Launch.

Hyundai Creta N Line Launch Today at 6 PM:

