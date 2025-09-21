Hyundai Motor India will reportedly increase its investment in the Talegaon manufacturing facility to INR 11,000 crore. As per a report of Moneycontrol, the company has revised its earlier commitment of INR 7,000 crore, marking a 57% rise in investment for its Talegaon manufacturing facility in Maharashtra. The announcement came after a recent meeting between Hyundai Motor India Managing Director Unsoo Kim and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. A Hyundai spokesperson reportedly said, “The company has increased its commitment from INR 7,000 crore to INR 11,000 crore for its upcoming manufacturing facility in Talegaon.” As per reports, Hyundai is expected to start vehicle production at its Talegaon plant in October, beginning with the new-generation Venue. GST Rate Cuts: Maruti Suzuki Announces GST Benefit for Customers Across Its Lineup, Effective September 22, 2025.

Hyundai To Invest INR 11,000 Crore at Its Talegaon Plant in Maharashtra

🚨 Hyundai to invest Rs 11,000 crore at its Talegaon plant in Maharashtra.

