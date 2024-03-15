Indian Government Approves E-Vehicle Policy To Promote Country As EV Manufacturing Hub, Opens Door to Elon Musk’s Tesla

Government of India has approved E-Vehicle policy to attract more electric vehicle manufacturers in India and start with minimum investment of Rs 4150 Crore.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 15, 2024 03:52 PM IST

The Indian government has approved the new EV policy and boosted the chances of companies like Tesla's entry into the country. The new E-Vehicle Policy aims to promote India as a manufacturing destination for electric vehicles. The policy reads that the government will require a minimum investment of Rs 4150 Crore with no cap on the maximum investment. According to ANI, the new E-Vehicle Policy provides a three-year timeline for the companies to set up manufacturing facilities in India and start commercial products. It said that the 50% domestic value addition is expected to be reached within a maximum of five years. This announcement will reportedly open doors for companies like Elon Musk's Tesla. Honda and Nissan To Work Together on Developing EVs and Auto Intelligence Technology To Pool Resources in Sector.

India Opens Doors for Companies Like Tesla With its New E-Vehicle Policy:

Government of India E-Vehicle Policy; Check Details:

