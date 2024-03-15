Indian Government Approves E-Vehicle Policy To Promote Country As EV Manufacturing Hub, Opens Door to Elon Musk’s Tesla

The Indian government has approved the new EV policy and boosted the chances of companies like Tesla's entry into the country. The new E-Vehicle Policy aims to promote India as a manufacturing destination for electric vehicles. The policy reads that the government will require a minimum investment of Rs 4150 Crore with no cap on the maximum investment. According to ANI, the new E-Vehicle Policy provides a three-year timeline for the companies to set up manufacturing facilities in India and start commercial products. It said that the 50% domestic value addition is expected to be reached within a maximum of five years. This announcement will reportedly open doors for companies like Elon Musk's Tesla. Honda and Nissan To Work Together on Developing EVs and Auto Intelligence Technology To Pool Resources in Sector.

India Opens Doors for Companies Like Tesla With its New E-Vehicle Policy:

BREAKING: India approves new EV policy in boost to Tesla's market entry plans 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/wP6tfp007u — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) March 15, 2024

Government of India E-Vehicle Policy; Check Details:

Government of India approves E-Vehicle policy to promote the country as a manufacturing destination for electric vehicles Minimum investment Rs 4150 Crores is required with no cap on maximum investment. 3 years timeline for setting up manufacturing facilities in India, and start… pic.twitter.com/7eNnHtClQ9 — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2024

