Kia Syros, a new compact SUV from Kia automobile, will be launched in India today, on December 19, 2024. Kia's new Syros will sit between the Kia Sonet and Kia Seltos in terms of size and features. It may feature a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated, 1.0-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines mated with five-speed, six-speed AMT, IMT and DCT gearboxes. Kia Syros is expected to offer a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, a multi-layer dashboard theme, terrain modes, a wireless charging pad and several other options. The compact SUV from Kia will include vertically placed cubical-shaped LED headlamps with DRLs. According to reports, Kia Syros will be like a "Mini Kia Carnival" with expected price around INR 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Testing New Grand Vitara 7 Seater SUV? Check Details and Know What To Expect.

Kia Syros Launch Today in India With New Design

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)