New Delhi, December 17: Maruti Suzuki is reportedly testing a new Grand Vitara 7 seater SUV. Reports indicate that a new SUV has been spotted undergoing testing with camouflage, which suggests that it is still in the development phase. Design clues observed on the vehicle hint that it may be inspired from the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara electric SUV.

Multiple reports suggest that the SUV spotted in camouflage is believed to be the upcoming 7-seater version, codenamed Y17. Spy photos circulating online show the vehicle undergoing testing, providing a glimpse of its design. Despite the test mule being completely covered in camouflage, certain design elements suggest that it might be a modified version of the Grand Vitara. Maruti Suzuki India Achieves Production Milestone of 2 Million Vehicle in Calendar Year for 1st Time in History.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7 Seater Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the upcoming 7-seat version of the Grand Vitara and is anticipated to use the global C platform as its predecessor. It is expected to be powered by the engine options, which may include the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated and 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid engines, along with the same transmission choices available in the current model. Apart from exterior spy shots, images of the interior of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-seater have also surfaced. The interior is expected to feature an upgraded infotainment system. The new infotainment system is likely to come with a 10.25-inch display. Tata Curvv EV and Tata Nexon EV Purchased This Month Include Free Charging From Tata Motors.

The Grand Vitara 7 seater will likely include advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), to enhance the technology and safety aspect of the vehicle. The upcoming SUV is expected to compete with other brands in the segment, such as the Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra Scorpio-N, and MG Hector Plus. The upcoming SUV is anticipated to feature chrome-finished AC vents integrated into a new dashboard layout. Reports suggest that production for the SUV is expected to start in mid-2025. Production will likely take place at Maruti Suzuki’s Kharkoda plant in Haryana.

