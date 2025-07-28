The Kinetic DX Electric scooter has been launched in India with the iconic 1980s design. The new Kinetic DX e-scooter comes with several unique electric vehicle upgrades such as 116km ARAI range on a single charge and 90kmph with its 4.8kWh battery, cruise control, 37-litre boot space and 12-inch tyres on the front and the rear. The Kinetic electric scooter has a 220mm front disc, 165mm ground clearance, 1314mm wheelbase and 704mm length. It comes with a charger embedded in the front glove box. It has 8.8-inch colour LCD. Kinetic DX price in India starts at INR 1.11 lakh (ex-showroom). Honda Shine 100 DX Price in India Will Be Revealed on August 1, 2025, Pre-Bookings To Open on Same Day; Check Specifications, Features and Expected Price.

Kinetic DX Price, Specifications and Features Revealed

