Ola Electric Gen 3 electric scooters will be launched today in India. The Ola Electric Gen 3 electric scooter launch event is scheduled for today and will be live-streamed on Ola Electric's official YouTube channel and X handle. The EV company may unveil the Ola S1 Gen 3 scooter during the event. Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal highlighted that the next-gen scooters will offer higher performance and feature upgrades with new design. The Ola S1 Gen 3 scooter will likely feature upgrades over its predecessor, such as the integration of a new battery pack, electric motor, and advanced electronics within the chassis. The launch event can be watched live on Ola Electric's official YouTube channel. Tesla Full Self-Driving Tech in Action: Video Shows Tesla’s Brand-New Model 3 and Y Cars Driving Themselves From Production Line to Loading Docks, Elon Musk Reacts With Big Announcement.

Ola Electric Gen 3 Scooters Launch Live Streaming Link

Ola Electric Gen 3 Scooters Launch Event Live Streaming Link

Get ready for the Next Level of Electric Innovation! #OlaNextLevel https://t.co/0yV74xvKwn — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) January 31, 2025

