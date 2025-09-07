Elon Musk said that he had a review with Tesla AI5 chip design and said, "This is going to be an epic chip." AI5 is a chip designed to improve the self-driving in Tesla vehicles. He further hinted that the AI6 chip would likely be the best AI chip produced by the company, as it would switch from a 2-chip architecture to a 1-chip architecture. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that his silicon talent was focused on making it an 1 incredible chip. He also said that Tesla was looking for candidates who can join the company and work on the chip. Elon Musk Net Worth Up by USD 6.9 Billion Today, Now at USD 437.8 Billion.

Elon Musk Looking for Candidates to Work on AI6 Chip for Tesla

Just had a great design review today with the Tesla AI5 chip design team! This is going to be an epic chip. And AI6 to follow has a shot at being the best by AI chip by far. Switching from doing 2 chip architectures to 1 means all our silicon talent is focused on making 1… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 6, 2025

