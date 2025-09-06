Elon Musk's net worth has increased by USD 6.9 billion today, as per a Forbes website page. Tesla CEO crossed USD 500 billion net worth last year, and since then, it has been lower, around USD 450 to USD 490 billion. According to Forbes, Elon Musk's real-time net worth was USD 437.8 billion with a 1.61% rise (USD 6.9 billion). Recently, Tesla proposed a USD 1 trillion pay package to Musk to keep him committed to the company for the next decade. Tesla Proposes ‘USD 1 Trillion’ Pay Package for CEO Elon Musk, Tied to Robotaxi Growth and Market Goals: Report.

Elon Musk Net Worth Increased by USD 6.9 Billion

